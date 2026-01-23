Halo All-Star Cheerleading launches in Fermanagh

A PASSIONATE former competitive cheerleader is bringing a brand-new opportunity to Fermanagh with the launch of Halo All-Star Cheerleading.

The club has been created by Leanne Howe, who has 17 years of experience in the sport and a strong commitment to building confidence, teamwork and athletic skill through cheerleading.

Leanne said, “I am a fully qualified cheerleading coach with BGU Levels one to four and over 17 years of experience in the sport. Cheerleading has been a huge part of my life, shaping both my personal and professional journey.”

Advertisement

She believes the launch of Halo All-Star Cheerleading marks the next step in her coaching career. “I have chosen to start this group as the next step in my coaching career, driven by my passion for cheerleading and my commitment to developing athletes in a positive and supportive environment,” she said.

The Enniskillen classes began this Monday and run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at St Fancheas Hall. These sessions are open to children aged seven years and over and focus on building foundational cheerleading skills in a fun and encouraging setting.

Meanwhile, the Irvinestown classes will take place in the Bawnarce this Saturday from 11am to 12pm. These sessions are designed specifically for children aged three to five years, introducing younger participants to cheerleading through movement, teamwork and play-based learning.

Leanne will be joined by Lily Kate, a talented cheerleader whom she coached for many years at her previous club. Together, they aim to create a positive, supportive and high-energy environment where athletes of all abilities can thrive and grow.

Leanne concluded, “ Halo All-Star provides an exciting opportunity for the local community, giving athletes a place to grow in confidence, teamwork, and skill while being part of a sport I truly love.”

Parents or guardians interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to private message for details, email angelsallstar26@outlook.com, or follow Halo All-Star Cheerleading on social media for updates and information.