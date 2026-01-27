Gaza protest held at Fermanagh GAA match

LOCAL campaigners are continuing to put the pressure on the GAA in relation to its sponsorship deal with Allianz, with a local protest being held at the weekend.

The GAA has come under fire for its relationship with the global insurer in recent months after a United Nations (UN) report alleged the company has profited from the Israeli forces’ occupation of Gaza.

The Fermanagh Gaels Against Genocide group staged a ‘Drop Allianz’ protest before the Fermanagh vs Wexford game on Sunday.

Advertisement

The protest seen members holding signs and handing out leaflets. Similar protests took place across Ireland over the weekend, including the Down vs Clare and Antrim vs Carlow matches.

It follows claims by the group that a report from the GAA’s Ethics and Integrity Commission regarding the Association’s continued partnership with Allianz was ‘inaccurate and misleading.’

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh group said, “The weekend ‘Drop Allianz’ protest coincided with many demonstrations across the country.

“Gaels Against Genocide demand that the GAA end its links with Allianz. We refuse deals that trade our values for commercial gain.”

The spokesperson added that last June, Allianz was named in a UN report on the Palestinian territories for its role in sustaining and funding Israel’s ongoing occupation.

The report described this as contributing to the ‘brutal, genocidal oppression of the Palestinian people.’

“So far, ten counties have submitted motions calling on the GAA to end its links with Allianz, but these motions have yet to be allowed for discussion at Annual Congress,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“We will continue to protest and campaign until the GAA stands up and does the right thing.”