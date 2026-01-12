Free genetic screening to launch in Irvinestown

Free genetic screening for haemochromatosis, the North of Ireland’s most common inherited condition, will be offered to households in Irvinestown from January 2026.

The service, which usually costs £129, has been enabled by Hagan Homes and other donors and will support those affected by iron overload.

From January 2026, the charity Haemochromatosis UK will offer up to 23,500 households free genetic screening in selected postcodes across Irvinestown, Portadown, Ballymena and Magherafelt.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to improve early detection of haemochromatosis and reduce the risk of long-term health complications linked to the condition.

Speaking about the new screening project, Jenny Irvine, CEO, ARC Healthy Living Centre in Irvinestown, said, “ARC Staff and Directors are delighted to be working with Hemochromatosis UK to encourage people in the Irvinestown area to avail of free screening.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness about what is a very prevalent but under diagnosed genetic condition.”

Haemochromatosis, also known as iron overload, is caused by a genetic condition where the body absorbs too much iron from the diet. If not detected early, excess iron can build up in the body and significantly increase the risk of serious ill health, including chronic fatigue, joint pain, liver disease, diabetes, heart and bowel disorders.

While some people have no obvious symptoms, others may experience chronic fatigue, joint pain, memory or concentration issues, abdominal pain and skin conditions. If left untreated, the condition can lead to serious long-term health complications.

Haemochromatosis UK has previously found that one in 10 people in North of Ireland carry the underlying genetics that put them most at risk of developing iron overload, although many people have no symptoms until damage has already occurred.

Thanks to the support of Hagan Homes and other funders, Haemochromatosis UK is able to cover the full cost of genetic testing, which would normally cost £129 per person.

Advertisement

James Hagan, Founder of Hagan Homes, expressed a deeply personal connection to the decision to support the awareness campaign. He said, “Someone very close to me was recently diagnosed with genetic haemochromatosis — despite having no symptoms.

“Their experience highlights exactly why this campaign is so important. Most people affected have no warning signs, yet the potential consequences can be extremely serious if the condition goes undetected.

“At Hagan Homes, we are committed to supporting our community. When I learned more about the campaign’s significance — and its relevance to someone I care about — it was clear that lending our support was the right thing to do.”

Speaking about the screening, CEO of Haemochromatosis UK, Jonathan Jelly MBE JP, said, “We are very grateful to Hagan Homes for their generosity in supporting this campaign, we simply couldn’t do it without them.

“We receive no NHS funding and without this support and other funders like Halifax Foundation for NI and The National Lottery Community Fund, our screening, awareness and family support work simply couldn’t happen to this extent.”