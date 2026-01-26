Foy & Company due to open in Enniskillen next week

Excitement is building as Foy & Company prepares to open its third retail store, and its first in Northern Ireland, next week at Enniskillen’s new Lakelands Retail & Leisure Park.

The opening marks a significant milestone for the family owned business, which has been a trusted name in Irish home interiors for over 45 years.

The Enniskillen store represents Foy & Company’s first expansion beyond Donegal and an important new chapter in the company’s continued growth.

Advertisement

Founded 45 years ago in Ballybofey, by Liam and Ann Foy and now operating under Ann Foy and her son David, Foy & Company has grown to become one of Ireland’s most respected destinations for quality paint, stylish home furnishings, and expert interior design advice.

“This expansion into Northern Ireland is a proud moment for our family business,” said Ann & David David Foy, Managing Directors of Foy & Company.

“We’ve spent 45 years building our reputation on quality, expertise, and customer care, and we’re really looking forward to bringing that experience to Enniskillen.”

Located within the Lakelands Retail & Leisure Park, the new store will bring Foy & Company’s carefully curated range of premium home interior products and services to a whole new audience.

Customers can expect an extensive selection of paint and wallpaper, offering a wide choice of colours, finishes, and designs from leading Irish and international suppliers.

The store will also feature fabrics and curtains, ready and custom made, with luxurious textures, contemporary patterns, and bespoke solutions, alongside furniture and soft furnishings, showcasing quality pieces designed for comfort, durability, and style.

In addition, Foy & Company will provide personalised interior design services, offering expert guidance for both residential and commercial projects.

Advertisement

Renowned as the largest paint and furniture stockists in the North West, Foy & Company is also known for offering exclusive furnishings and fabric collections that cannot be sourced locally, supported by expert advice that has earned the business a loyal, multi-generational customer base.

A key focus of the Enniskillen expansion has been investment in the local community.

Foy & Company has recruited a dedicated local team who will inspire, advise, and serve customers to the highest standard, bringing the company’s long standing values of service and expertise to the heart of Enniskillen.

“We are proud to be a family run business and equally proud to invest in the local community,” added David Foy.

“We’ve built a fantastic team in Enniskillen who share our passion for helping customers create beautiful homes, and we’re excited to see them thrive.”

The Foy & Company team looks forward to welcoming customers through the doors when the store opens next week.