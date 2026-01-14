FOI reveals £40k cost of SWAH surgery consultation

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed the Western Trust spent more than £40,000 on the public consultation into the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

The Trust has refuted claims the controversial consultation, which was paused then eventually closed in October due to ‘flaws’, was a ‘sham’ and that it misled the public. It has stated no decision has been taken on the future of the service, which was ‘temporarily’ suspended at the Enniskillen hospital in late 2022.

According to the FOI response, the Trust spent a total of £40,051 on the ill-fated consultation.

This included £9,376 on advertising, £7,811 on staff payroll, £2,012 on room hire, £2,043 on travel costs, £6,650 on tools and equipment, £2,845 on printing, and £416 on stationery and computer consumables. A further £8,898 was recorded as ‘miscellaneous.’

The spending has drawn criticism from local councillors.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Chair, Councillor Barry McElduff, said the Western Trust had ‘confirmed the decision has already been taken in respect of EGS at SWAH’, referring to comments made by Trust board chairman Dr Tom Frawley that there was an ‘inevitability’ the Trust would not be able to restore the EGS service at the hospital as it was before.

“One of the biggest concerns is the pretence of a consultation when they are saying the decision is effectively made and concluded,” he said.

Councillor Adam Gannon claimed, “The whole consultation was a sham. The decision was made. They lied to every single member of the public, every single member of this Chamber and every elected representative. That is absolutely shocking.”

The Trust was asked why the consultation and associated expenditure were approved if the decision was already known to the Trust Board, and whether it accepted that the public had been misled.

In response, a spokesperson said the Western Trust “has not disclosed that decision had already been taken, nor was any such position known by the Trust Board at the point of suspension”.

The spokesperson explained EGS was temporarily suspended in December 2022 due to severe difficulties in recruiting and retaining consultant surgeons. Following the resignation of the only remaining consultant, the Trust could no longer maintain a safe and sustainable EGS rota.

On November 17, 2022, the Trust Board approved a recommendation for a temporary suspension to protect patient safety. This was not a decision on a permanent configuration of services and was influenced by revised EGS Safety Standards introduced by the Department of Health in June 2022.

A public consultation was launched in January 2023.

The spokesperson said, “The Trust is satisfied the consultation was robust, transparent, and comprehensive… At no point during the consultation process had the Trust taken a decision on a permanent change, and accordingly, does not accept that the public were misled.”

Any permanent change, the Trust said, would require departmental approval and significant additional investment to meet required standards.