Fivemiletown man is jailed after drug-fuelled attack

A FIVEMILETOWN man who assaulted several police officers and caused his parents to fear for their safety while under the influence of drugs and alcohol has been sentenced to eight months in custody.

Alex Powell (22), of Nelson Park, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that on November 4, police were on patrol in the Fivemiletown area when they were approached by Powell’s father, who asked officers to remove his son from the family home after he damaged a door while under the influence of drugs.

Powell’s father told police that his son had been taking drugs for a number of days, particularly pregabalin, and that the family were living in fear because of his behaviour.

A search of the property uncovered 65 pregabalin tablets in Powell’s bedroom.

In a separate incident on November 16, police observed Powell walking through the town while drinking a bottle of vodka. He was arrested for breaching bail and a search revealed a further quantity of pregabalin tablets.

During the arrest, Powell attempted to swallow the tablets and, when restrained, bit one officer, punched another and kicked two more officers in the face.

Although Powell gave a no-comment interview, he admitted ownership of the drugs.

Defence counsel said he had long-standing addiction issues and was ‘pleasant when clean’.

District Judge Rafferty noted Powell was in breach of a suspended sentence and told him, “You are an addict and only you can address that.

“There are facilities in custody which can offer you help.”

Powell was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.