Financial advice for Fermanagh cancer patients

FOUNDER of SWELL, an Enniskillen-based charity that supports cancer sufferers and their families, has spoken openly about the financial strain that can follow a cancer diagnosis.

Genevieve Irvine also highlighted how critical illness insurance helped protect her family during the most difficult time of her life.

Genevieve was diagnosed in 2015 with a rare form of uterine cervical cancer.

Alongside the shock and fear that came with the diagnosis, her thoughts quickly turned to money and security.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer, one of my first thoughts was I don’t want to die and then my thoughts turned to finances,” she said.

“My initial treatment meant I had to stay in Belfast for seven weeks. Hotel, food and travel where unexpected immediate expenses. Hotel costs alone were huge approximately £5,500.”

While she felt she should not have been worrying about money at that moment, those thoughts felt unavoidable.

Around five or six days after her diagnosis, she remembered a critical illness policy they had taken out when arranging their mortgage.

Contacting the insurance company was emotionally challenging. Genevieve described the questions as blunt but necessary.

“It was the first time I’d actually said it out loud, I have cancer. They asked what type it was and if it was terminal. I just broke down on the phone,” she said.

Despite this, she praised the company for how they handled the situation.

Within a month, the policy paid out, removing a huge financial burden.

Genevieve added, “I wasn’t so lucky when it came to getting financial assistance or advice from the hospital or cancer centre.

“I wasn’t allocated a CNS at the time which was probably one of the reasons I fell through the net.”

She added, “At SWELL we encourage our service users to ask for assistance whether that be financial, practical or emotional support.

“Don’t allow embarrassment to stop you from availing of the help that is out there. We provide one to one financial advice sessions. They are available to anyone affected by cancer.”

Reflecting on her experience, Genevieve strongly encourages people, particularly younger and healthier individuals, to consider critical illness cover and or income protection insurance.

Through her work with SWELL and her own journey, Genevieve believes financial preparation can make an enormous difference.