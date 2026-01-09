Fermanagh’s McKenna Cup win ‘null and void’

FERMANAGH’s McKenna Cup win over Cavan has been deemed ‘null and void’ according to a statement which has been released by Ulster GAA.

In a statement released this afternoon (Friday), Ulster GAA said “following a meeting of Ulster CCC, reported breaches of Pre Season 3rd Level Policy & Regulations were reviewed, and the following decisions taken in relation to the fielding of ineligible players the Fermanagh v Cavan game is null and void and no team is awarded the points,” the statement read.

Ulster GAA also said that the Armagh v Down game has been ‘awarded to Down’.

No further information is available at this time.