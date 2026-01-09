Fermanagh youth weigh in on housing prices

A YOUNG local resident has warned rising house prices are making it increasingly difficult for locals to buy.

Lisbellaw man Mark Robinson highlighted the challenges facing those currently in their 20s and wanting to get on the market.

“The house prices currently is great if you own a property and are looking to sell up. But it’s not great if you are working here on Fermanagh wages,” he said.

“It’s really hard for a lot of young people moving home – whether they were traveling or finished university. It’s become really undesirable,” he continued.

“They might realise they’ll never be able to afford a house on Fermanagh wages or acknowledge it will be a challenge for them.”

Mr Robinson added that remote working and overseas employment make buying easier for some, but leave local buyers struggling.

“The problem is also people coming here from the rest of the UK and Europe who have previously had better wages or retirement packages, and buying a house. That leaves less availability.”

He said the rising market feels unfair to locals.

“Great for them, not great for us. We want to buy a house, we grew up here and want to continue to live here – we are penalised for being from this area.

“Unfortunately, a rise of 8.5 per-cent isn’t great – it pushes us out of the area. That’s my opinion.”