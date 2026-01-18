Fermanagh woman woman appointed to top role with Aviva

A FIVEMILETOWN woman, who has worked in the general insurance sector for over two decades, has been appointed to a top role within Aviva Insurance.

Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, one of the top insurance brokers on the island, has recently confirmed that Sharon Slack has been appointed as their Head of Training, Commercial Lines.

The Fermanagh woman has been working at Aviva Insurance since 2022, where she has worked as the SME, Etrade and Schemes Manager within the nationwide organisation.

Advertisement

“Her [Sharon Slack] collaborative approach and focus on broker service have been instrumental in growing the business profitably,” a statement from Aviva Insurance read.

“In her new role, Sharon will lead Aviva’s Commercial Lines Trading function for all areas except Speciality and Financial Lines.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the general insurance sector, Sharon has held senior roles at organisations including Integrity Underwriting and Contessa Ltd.

“She holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Queen’s University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute, recognised for her technical expertise and leadership in the commercial insurance sector.”

Previously, when speaking to ‘Irish Broker’, Ms Slack praised the national insurance company for their commitment to the industry.

“Aviva has a strong ethos in terms of making decisions and then owning them,” explained Ms Slack.

“If it’s a good decision then great, if it’s a bad decision, if it has been made with the right intention and rationale then learn from it and move forward.

Advertisement

“There is no need to fear, it’s always better to have made a wrong informed decision than not have had the courage to make any decision at all.

“Directors support this ethos and from top down the encouragement and support is palpable throughout the company.”