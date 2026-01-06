Fermanagh wakes to dangerous black ice this morning

Fermanagh woke up this morning to treacherous conditions as a widespread sheet of black ice settled across the county overnight.

Roads, footpaths and car parks appeared deceptively clear, but freezing temperatures left many surfaces dangerously slippery, catching out early commuters and school runs alike.

With temperatures expected to remain low throughout the day, icy patches are likely to persist, particularly in shaded and rural areas. Road users are advised to slow down, allow extra time for journeys and remain cautious as winter conditions continue to grip the county.