+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
HomeHeadlineFermanagh wakes to dangerous black ice this morning

Fermanagh wakes to dangerous black ice this morning

Posted: 9:33 am January 6, 2026
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh woke up this morning to treacherous conditions as a widespread sheet of black ice settled across the county overnight.

Roads, footpaths and car parks appeared deceptively clear, but freezing temperatures left many surfaces dangerously slippery, catching out early commuters and school runs alike.

With temperatures expected to remain low throughout the day, icy patches are likely to persist, particularly in shaded and rural areas. Road users are advised to slow down, allow extra time for journeys and remain cautious as winter conditions continue to grip the county.

Related posts:

SOAS and Trust meet with Health Committee at SWAH
Premium Sadness at death of famous Fermanagh character Willie Chaska brings kindness to the table with free dinners
Premium
Posted: 9:33 am January 6, 2026
Top
Advertisement