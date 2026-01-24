Fermanagh student honoured at Trinity College

A LOCAL student received a major award from Trinity College in Dublin to recognise their outstanding performance in their final school examinations.

Fatima Tariq from Mount Lourdes Grammar School was one of 602 first-year students from across Ireland and overseas who received a prestigious Entrance Exhibition award from Trinity College.

The awards go to students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their schools, above a minimum of 500 CAO points.

Fatima and her fellow award recipients received a certificate and a €150 book token, during the reception at Trinity College’s Examination Hall, in recognition of their remarkable success.

Trinity Provost Dr Linda Doyle congratulated all the awardees, saying that the students “deserve enormous credit” as they begin the next stage in their academic careers.

“It is our great privilege to welcome these wonderful students to Trinity College Dublin,” Dr Doyle explained.

“They deserve enormous credit for the hard work and commitment that have brought them to this point.

“I have every confidence that they will thrive in Trinity’s incredible academic environment and enjoy the creativity and fun of our 150 sports clubs and societies.

“I also want to congratulate all those who have supported these students on their journeys.

“In addition to their parents and guardians, I want to acknowledge the dedication of school principals, teachers and wider school staff – both primary and secondary – who play such a vital role in bringing out the best in students during their formative years.”