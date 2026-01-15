Fermanagh patients facing end-of-life in poverty

ONE-in-five local people are spending their last months of life in poverty, shocking new figures have shown.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the second-highest rate of people experiencing poverty in their last year of life in the North, with 22 per-cent living in cold, damp homes and worrying about paying bills.

These figures come from Marie Curie NI’s 2024–2025 Dying in Poverty report.

Marie Curie is a charity providing end-of-life care to those with terminal illnesses, such as advanced heart or lung failure, progressive neurological disorders, and, most commonly, cancer.

One major cost for local people with terminal cancer is travel.

Patients often need treatment at regional centres such as the North West Cancer Centre in Derry or the NI Cancer Centre in Belfast.

Journeys can take over 90 minutes by car or more than two hours by bus. Fuel, bus fares, taxis, and accommodation add significant financial pressure on already struggling households.

Fuel poverty is another critical issue.

In Fermanagh and Omagh, 24.3 per-cent of people experienced fuel poverty in their last year of life, struggling to afford adequate heating or electricity.

Illness often keeps people at home, raising energy bills when finances are already stretched.

Households also face lost income.

Caring responsibilities may require family members to leave work, while government support is limited.

The Carer’s Allowance averages £83.30 per week, and the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) daily living rate is £73.90 per week, often insufficient for travel, heating, food, and specialist diets.

Delays of up to 12 weeks when transferring benefits can further worsen financial strain.

Taken together, long-distance travel for treatment, fuel poverty, lost income from caring, and limited support from benefits place a heavy financial burden on households in Fermanagh and Omagh during the last year of life.

Contact details for support organizations offering help and information to cancer patients:

Macmillan Cancer information and support (local branch):

South West Acute Hospital

028 7132 0105 or 0808 808 00 00

Community Advice Fermanagh:

028 6632 4334

SWELL Cancer support:

26 Cross Street, Enniskillen

07902 368475

Cancer Focus

028 9066 3281