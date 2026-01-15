Fermanagh parent hits out at school bus refusal

A FERMANAGH father has raised concerns over the lack of school bus provision in rural areas, after his son’s application for Education Authority transport was refused.

Local resident Robert Fletcher says the decision has forced him and his nine-year-old son to walk long distances along a busy and hazardous road to and from school.

Robert’s son has been attending Newtownbutler Primary School for five years, and previously been eligible for school transport to the school, but this year their application was rejected.

“It is a small rural town school with helpful staff and friendly children,” Robert told the ‘Herald, speaking of how his son enjoyed attending the village school.

“As a single parent, what happens when your car is out of action or you get an early morning shift at work?

“Why can’t all children regardless or age, race or what school they attend and where they live, get the provision of using the Education Authority School Buses?”

Last week, Robert walked to school from his home near Lisnaskea, a journey of over an hour along the Crom Road due to his car being out of action.

“It took me and my nine year old son twice that to walk back,” he said.

“What public transport goes that way, do the empty EA Buses stop for children having to walk in wintery weather? No, of course not.

“Crom Road has seen so many traffic accidents recently and over the years, as some drivers simply go too fast and there is no traffic calming measures in place.

“There is no public footpath, no cycle lane and no school bus services willing to pick children up. The whole set up is poor and could do with the local county councillors and MPs to take a look at rural settings seriously.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “The Education Authority (EA) provides school transport following the Department of Education’s established policy.

“Under this policy, primary pupils are eligible for free transport if they live two miles or more from their school, provided they have applied and been unable to secure a place in any suitable schools of the same type within two miles. In this instance the minimum required distance, and nearest suitable school criteria, are not met to secure transport assistance.”