Fermanagh mourns death of vet Cormac McKervey

A PIONEERING vet who served rural communities across Fermanagh for decades is to be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday).

Formerly of Erne Drive, Ederney, Cormac McKervey died peacefully on January 12 surrounded by his family, aged 92.

Born and raised in Ederney, Cormac’s calling to become a vet was evident from an early age.

After qualifying from University College Dublin in 1959, he worked briefly in Omagh before returning home to establish his own veterinary practice.

Despite warnings that “people knew him too well,” Cormac proved that trust is earned through service.

He covered a vast rural area stretching from Ballinamallard to Belleek, and Castlederg to Pettigo.

No call was ever refused, whether in the middle of a busy day or the depths of night.

His skill, reliability, and warm, respectful manner earned him the deep trust and gratitude of the farming community.

Cormac married Immaculata (Mac) McGovern from Bundoran, and their practice was run as a true family endeavour.

Retirement did not slow Cormac’s instinct to serve.

With Mac by his side, he devoted over 30 years to humanitarian aid work in Bosnia, beginning in 1986 and continuing until 2019, delivering supplies to communities in desperate need.

He also gave 20 years of dedicated service to the St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Enniskillen.

“Cormac will be remembered with deep affection as a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather and loyal friend,” a spokesperson from Ederney Community Development Trust shared online.

“He was also one of North Fermanagh’s most respected and trusted veterinary surgeons, a man whose long life was marked by compassion, gentle humour, and an unwavering commitment to serving others. Central to all he did was a deep and abiding faith that guided and sustained him throughout his life.”

Mr McKerveys Requiem Mass will take place tommorrow, Janurary 15, at St Joseph’s Church, Ederney at 11am, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery.