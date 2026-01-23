Fermanagh mourns death of factory founder Frank

THERE has been deep sadness across Enniskillen following the passing of Frank Peeters, founder of Peeters Picture Frames, which provided vast employment in the town.

Formerly of Drumcon Road in Lisbellaw, Mr Peeters passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on January 17.

Located on the Sligo Road in Enniskillen, Peeters Picture Frames was a major employer in the county in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, until its closure.

The employees at Mr Peeters’ factory manufactured and sold picture frames and mouldings, supplying a wide range of clients across the island and further afield.

With Mr Peeters’ encouragement, the employees at the Enniskillen factory took part in a number of community-based and charity events, including some local football tournaments.

Tributes were paid to Mr Peeters’ from many of his former workers and local residents.

“Frank was a true gentleman. I worked for him for some years where he provided work for many people when jobs were very scare. He led from the front and wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty,” one tribute read.

Another mourner remembered: “It was with great sadness that I heart of Frank’s passing. I worked in Peeters’ Picture Fames many years and I found him to be a gentleman and a good employer.”

Others remembered Mr Peeters as a good employer who looked after his workforce and staff.

“Frank arrived many years ago and provided employment for so many people in Fermanagh. Sympathies to dear Elenora and family,” a former colleague recalled.

Another former employee said: Frank was a gentleman who made a contribution to our society and left his mark. We will miss him.”

Mr Peeters is survived by his wife Eleonora.

A Celebration of Frank’s life took place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday (January 23), followed by a private cremation.