Fermanagh mourns death of curer Pat

THERE has been an outpouring of sadness across the county following the passing of Patrick McGrade, who was a popular figure in the farming community and well-known for his many cures.

Formerly of Coolcran in Tempo, Mr McGrade passed away peacefully on January 5.

A respected figure in the farming community, Mr McGrade was renowned for his many traditional cures, which ranged from bleeding to sprains to warts and whooping cough.

Local councillor, Anthony Feely, remembered Mr McGrade as a “good friend” who helped him with his many cures.

“Pat was a good friend of mine. He often called in for tea with me when he did many cures,” Mr Feely told the ‘Herald.

“If a calf was bleeding, I would ring him and the bleeding would be stopped within an hour or so. Pat also had a cure of the sprain and I witnessed his cures helping a cow get up again often.

“Pat was a great man. He was a good traditional farmer with a good faith in cures, as do I.”

A dairy farmer in Tempo, Mr McGrade was the local chairman of the Northern Ireland Agricultural Producers Association.

He was also vocal on many major agricultural issues, including on the many struggles that farmers in Fermanagh face, including milk prices and the challenging weather.

A wave of tributes were paid across Fermanagh following Mr McGrade’s passing.

“So sorry to hear about this wonderful man. Pat needs no prayers, he prayed everyday for people he would never meet,” one mourner remembered.

“He gave care and hope to people in need. His love for others and his great personality will be his legacy.”

Other tributes read: “Pat always had great humour. He was blessed with the cures that so many have been given over the years. He will be missed by so many.”

Many residents also remembered Mr McGrade for his personality, with many describing him as ‘a great character’.

Mr McGrade is survived by his wife Briege, sons Christopher (Jolene) and Brendan, daughter Eilis McGreevy (Neil), grandchildren Maria, Michael, Saoirse, Kian, Oisin and Dara, his brothers Michael (Jonnie) and James and his sisters Rosemary Leonard (Liam), Kathleen Keown (Aidan) and Patricia McIlroy (Johnny).

Following his Requiem Mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Tempo tomorrow (Thursday), he will be interred in Edenmore Cemetery.