Fermanagh manager Bonner ready for Wexford opener

FERMANAGH manager Declan Bonner has called on the Erne supporters to make Brewster Park ‘a fortress going forward’ as they prepare to kick-off their league campaign on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Brewster Park on Sunday afternoon when Fermanagh take on Wexford in the opening round of the Allianz National Football League, under their new manager, Declan Bonner.

Recognising there’s going to be ‘no easy games’ in the league, Bonner wants his players to make a strong start to the campaign, with the Erne men setting their sights on promotion to Division Two.

Advertisement

“The message has been very clear. This is a tough division. There’s no easy games and you’ve got to be ready every day you go out. We start against Wexford and we have to be at it,” Bonner told the ‘Herald.

The Erne players and management have been working hard over the past few weeks, which included two good performances in the Dr McKenna Cup against Cavan and Monaghan. Bonner used the pre-season competition to give game time to a number of young players. The Donegal man has been pleased with his players’ attitude and commitment.

“It gave us an idea of where the group is at. We know there’s a lot of learning’s and we are looking at lads that we can trust on the pitch with carrying out the jobs they have been given,” explained Bonner.

“We don’t want to turn these guys into robots. With the news rules, it’s more demanding so you have got to be better in one-v-one situations.

“From our end, we have to make sure than when we have ball in hand we are completing scores and finishing attacks. That’s the same for every team and we’ve been working hard towards that.”

Bonner will have a strong hand to pick from for this weekend’s game, although he’ll be without the likes of Paul Breen and Oisin Smyth, who are side-lined through injury.

The Erne men will also be without Seán Cassidy and Ultán Kelm who continue to recover from their injuries, but Jonny Cassidy has returned to the Fermanagh ranks, following some time in Australia.

Advertisement

“Jonny [Cassidy] is back. We played a match at the weekend and he came through it well,” Bonner said.

“I’ve taken in about 38 or 40 players who have been training and we have a good nucleus of players to pick from and the guys have put their hands up over the past few weeks.

“There’s young lads that have stepped up and there’s a good balance there. There’s a few lads that we need to get back on the pitch and that will happen over time.

“For now we have what we have and in terms of the attitude and the energy and the work rate of the group, it has been very good. We’re looking forward to getting started.”

Bonner has also called on the Erne supporters to ‘get out and support the lads’ over the next few weeks.

“I think it’s important for the Fermanagh public to get out and support the lads,” added the Fermanagh manager.

“I always say the support can be the 16th man and can drive you on. We’ve got to get that connection with the supporters and make sure that Brewster Park is a fortress going forward.”