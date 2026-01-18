Fermanagh man to contest hit-and-run charges

MIXED pleas have been entered in the case of a twenty-eight-year-old man charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run.

Jamie Armstrong from Beech Tree Lane, Tempo is charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused to another person and failing to report the matter to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 17 at Boyhill Road, Brookeborough.

Advertisement

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

At the most recent sitting a defence solicitor advised Armstrong accepts failing to report the matter but denies all other charges.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Armstrong on continuing bail to attend again on January 26 when a contest date is to be fixed on the disputed matters.