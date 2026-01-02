Fermanagh man charged with alleged hit-and-run

A TWENTY-eight-year-old man is facing a number of motoring charges following an alleged hit-and-run in Brookeborough.

Jamie Armstrong from Beech Tree Lane, Tempo is charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused to another person and failing to report the matter to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 17 at Boyhill Road, Brookeborough.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

District Judge Barney McElhome remanded Armstrong on continuing bail to attend again on January 19.