Enniskillen Magistrate's Court.

Fermanagh man charged with alleged hit-and-run

Posted: 9:00 pm January 20, 2026

CHARGES from an alleged hit-and-run incident on Christmas Eve have been put to a thirty-six-year-old man who appeared in court.

Eamon Fee from Lattone Road, Enniskillen, is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol, failing to provide a breath sample, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Railway Road area of Belcoo.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Fee on continuing bail to appear again on February 2.

