Fermanagh man accused of assault and theft

AN Enniskillen man who is accused of a number of offences which include common assault, criminal damage and theft has been granted bail.

Christopher Shannon (25), of Kilmacormick Avenue in Enniskillen, is charged with unlawfully assaulting an individual on November 28.

During a recent hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, the court heard that Shannon is accused of damaging the door of a property and a TV belonging to the injured party.

He is also accused of the theft of the TV.

A detective told the court that the charges could be connected.

Shannon was granted bail on £500, with a number of conditions which include residing with his sisters at an address in the Moy, in Tyrone.

He will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on January 13 for attitude.