Fermanagh Ju Jitsu students impress at grading event

FERMANAGH Ju Jitsu recently celebrated the success and talents of their local students after a hugely successful grading event in Lisnaskea.

Participants in WJJF Japanese Ju Jitsu classes in the Fermanagh group showcased their talents to Sho Shin David Toney, who awarded a number of belts to the Fermanagh competitors.

Lyle Gawley from Fermanagh Ju Jitsu said he was ‘proud’ of the achievements of the local talents.

“Congratulations to everyone who levelled up after lots of hard work and commitment over the last while in class,” Gawley explained.

“We had students of all ages, from six all the way up to adults, being promoted to their new belt after being put through their paces by So Shin David Toney who gave me lots of positive feedback afterwards. You should all be proud of your achievements after so much effort.”

The Fermanagh Ju Jitsu club recently scaled new heights in 2025, achieving unprecedented success in Ireland and further afield.

In December, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Ewan Suttle claimed a silver medal at the NoGi BJJ British Open in Coventry.

After a tough start in his own bracket, only losing by an advantage with no points conceded or gained, it was on to the absolute where Suttle fought through some tough matches to qualify for the final.

The Fermanagh man didn’t concede a point and only lost the top spot by an advantage.

Earlier in the year, four junior members of the Fermanagh club achieved their black belt gradings in Japanese Ju Jitsu after they showcased their top skills in Ballymena.

Wiktow Sedziak, 15, has also enjoyed a 2025 year to remember in Brazilian Ju Jitsu.

He won a bronze medal in the grey belt under 155lbs age 14/15 bracket at Grappling Industries in Dublin.