Fermanagh hurlers ramp up their preparations

FERMANAGH hurlers stepped up preparations for the start of the Allianz National Hurling League with a challenge game against Sligo on Sunday afternoon.

A new look Erne team lined out over the weekend in an important challenge game, ahead of the start of the league, which begins at the end of the month.

Fermanagh are scheduled to kick-start their league campaign with a difficult tie away to Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday, January 31.

The Erne men then have two back-to-back games at home against Louth and Tyrone, before they travel to Aughrim on March 1 to take on Wicklow.

Fermanagh, who will have their eyes on securing promotion, then conclude their league campaign with games against Roscommon and Antrim.

While their focus will be on the league, Fermanagh will also be keen for a strong run in the Nickey Rackard Cup, which begins on April 11, with an away game against Louth.

Expectation is high with the Fermanagh hurlers possessing a very strong squad full of experienced players who have represented the county with distinction, as well as a number of young talented stars.

Under the new management of Daithi Hand and Pete Galvin, young players like Luca McCusker, Tom Keenan and the Duffy twins, Caolan and Ciaran, will be keen to make a good impression for the Erne side.

There is also experience in abundance with the likes of Rory Porteous, Dylan Bannon and Sean Corrigan leading the way for Fermanagh hurlers.

Fermanagh coach, Conor Devlin, who played for Cuchulainns in Armagh, has urged the Erne players to embrace the challenge this season.

“Fermanagh last year gained promotion and they’re in the Nickey Rackard this year,” Devlin said.

“It’s improving on what they did last year, raising the level and trying to improve all the time and raise the standard in Fermanagh and get closer to teams that are perceived to be ahead of them.”