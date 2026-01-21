Fermanagh house prices rise by over 11 per-cent

House prices in Fermanagh have recorded double-digit growth over the past year, while rents continue to edge upwards, according to the latest PropertyPal Northern Ireland Housing Market Update for Q4 2025.

The report, published today (Wednesday, January 21), highlights continued strength in the local property market despite ongoing supply pressures across Northern Ireland.

In the Fermanagh and Omagh district, average house prices were 11.4 per-cent higher in Q4 2025 compared to the same period last year, bringing the average property price to £214,121.

Sales activity remained steady, with 227 agreed sales recorded during the quarter, reflecting sustained buyer demand in the local market.

Across Northern Ireland as a whole, average house prices rose by 6.4 per-cent year-on-year to £235,035, supported by improving buyer confidence and more favourable mortgage conditions following a December interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

Rental costs in Fermanagh and Omagh also increased, though at a slower pace than the regional average. The report shows that average monthly rents rose by 2.3 per-cent year-on-year, reaching £716 per month in Q4 2025.

By comparison, Northern Ireland’s average rent has now reached £995 per month, with the average house rent exceeding £1,000 for the first time. Apartments averaged £984 per month across the region.

Commenting on the findings, Jordan Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at PropertyPal, said Northern Ireland’s housing market finished 2025 on a strong footing.

He noted that buyer enquiries remain at multi-year highs, with Q4 recording the highest level of buyer interest per listing for the quarter since 2021. However, supply constraints continue to pose challenges, particularly for new-build homes.

While resale listings increased by 6 per-cent across 2025, new housing supply remains well below historic norms — an issue that continues to affect affordability and availability in rural areas such as Fermanagh.

Looking ahead, PropertyPal expects continued growth in both house prices and sales volumes throughout 2026, supported by anticipated further interest rate reductions.

On the rental side, although there are early signs of rent growth moderating, competition remains intense. Northern Ireland saw an average of 52 enquiries per rental listing in Q4, nearly 60 per-cent above long-term averages.

Rents are expected to rise by a further 4 to 5 per-cent in 2026, as supply shortages continue to outweigh demand — a trend likely to be felt across Fermanagh’s rental market.