Fermanagh for Palestine wishes for end to Gaza genocide

A spokesperson for the Fermanagh for Palestine campaign group said many people in the county wanted to see “a final and complete end to the genocide in Gaza, and the beginning of an inclusive peace process, which will lead to a durable and lasting peace” in 2026.

“The Palestinians have suffered for many long decades under Israeli occupation, where they have been brutally tortured and murdered, had their land stolen from them, their dignity and rights stripped away, leaving them as impoverished refugees and outcasts in a land where they have lived for thousands of years,” the said.

“Despite the desperate situation in Gaza, there is a huge amount of hope that 2026 will be the year that the Israeli system of apartheid finally reaches its breaking point and is dismantled, much like what happened in South Africa in 1991.

“And this hope is not merely wishful thinking. The tide of public opinion has turned against Israel, even in the US, where public support for Israel has traditionally been the strongest.

“Last year saw the election of an openly pro Palestine mayor of New York City, in Zohran Mamdami, and this trend is set to continue in 2026, with the mid-term elections.

“It is no longer electorally sustainable for the Trumps and Starmers of this world to continue to ignore the will of the people, who are demanding that decisive action be taken against Israel, and that a two-state solution is finally implemented, where both Palestinians, and Israelis can co-exist peacefully, as equals.”