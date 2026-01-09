Fermanagh father ‘fears for his life’ after attacks

A LOCAL single father has said he is living in constant fear for his children and himself following two violent attacks last year.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, the local man said he felt let down by the court system after the person charged with assaulting him had their case thrown out of court.

The first incident took place at his workplace last year.

Advertisement

“It was just a normal day until it wasn’t,” he said. “The man came into my workplace and became aggressive before repeatedly hitting me and, at one point, kicked me in the head.”

After visiting A&E for his injuries, he reported the attack to the PSNI.

“I took it to the appropriate authorities, as you do when you’re faced with a situation like that, but unfortunately, I felt like very little was done.”

Just a few days later, he said he was attacked again while leaving his home in the evening.

“I was hit in the back of the head with a hard object. Once I came around, one of my children took me to A&E,” he said.

“Once again, it was reported to the appropriate authorities.”

The case went to court late last year, but he said it was dismissed on the day the trial was to begin.

Advertisement

“I was happy at the beginning of that day because he was finally going to get consequences for the harm he had caused me, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. I was shocked, confused, and quite angry if I’m honest.”

After the dismissal, he requested a non-molestation order to protect him and his family, but the request was denied.

“I tried to get a response to the reasons why, but after constant questions, I still haven’t got any clear answers.

“I feel let down by the system that’s supposed to protect each of us. I now live in constant fear, always looking over my shoulder, afraid to leave my house and frightened for my children who live with me as a single parent.”

He hopes sharing his story will highlight frustrations with the legal system.

“I wouldn’t wish this situation on anyone. I believe strongly I have been let down, and change needs to come for others in similar situations.”