Fermanagh driver Armstrong geared up for WRC bow

FERMANAGH rally star Jon Armstrong said it will be ‘a dream come true’ when he makes his World Rally Championship debut this weekend behind the wheel of his M-Sport Puma in Monte Carlo.

The Kesh man and his co-driver Shane Byrne have been selected as one of the pairings to represent M-Sport in the WRC, fulfilling a lifelong ambition for Armstrong.

“It will be a dream come true but it will be about taking it step by step and enjoying it at the same time,” Armstrong told the ‘Herald.

“Lining up for the ceremonial start in Casino Square will be very exciting, rubbing shoulders with some of the big stars.

“For sure, it will be daunting, but I’m sure everyone in our position has felt that way when they started their first event at the top level. I think you just know to expect it and try to focus on the job.”

Recognised as one of the top drivers on the island, Armstrong has been putting in some hard work ahead of the start of the World Rally Championship this weekend.

With later rounds set to take place in the likes of Sweden and Kenya, the Fermanagh man is excited for the opportunity ahead, as well as remaining grounded and focused on improving as the season goes on.

“You’re not expecting to be flat out [from the start], but you don’t know,” explained Armstrong.

“You have to take it stage by stage and kilometre by kilometre and see how the pace is. It takes a while to learn what the pace is, what these cars can do and the tyres, which are a lot different for me also.

“The first three events are all very different so there’s going to be a lot of learning to say the least.

“It’s going to be a baptism of fire but a good one,” he added.