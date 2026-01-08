Fermanagh domestic abuse accused returned to custody

A 46-YEAR-old man who questioned why he was charged with domestic violence offences has been returned to prison after breaching a Restraining Order following his release last month.

Leslie Moyo, from Derrin Road, Enniskillen, was first brought to court after an incident on October 28, charged with twice assaulting his wife.

When asked if he understood the charges, Moyo replied, “Yes, but the problem is why is this domestic abuse? It was an exchange between me and my wife.”

He was initially remanded in custody before admitting both charges at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

A prosecuting lawyer explained the victim reported that while getting ready for work, Moyo became verbally abusive, followed her to the bathroom, and tried to pull her from the shower.

She claimed she used the showerhead to repel him, and he left.

Later, while she was dressing, he allegedly grabbed her right arm, causing her to fall.

She said he drank most days, often becoming verbally aggressive, and that while there had been prior verbal and emotional abuse, this was the first physical incident.

When interviewed, Moyo admitted there had been a disagreement but denied assaulting his wife. The court was told of one previous non-physical domestic incident in 2024.

A defence barrister said the offences arose from “a disagreement of infidelity” and that Moyo accepted the charges and that the relationship had ended.

District Judge Alana McSorley noted the offences were aggravated by the presence of the children but acknowledged no prior physical abuse.

She handed Moyo a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and imposed a 12-month Restraining Order banning contact with the victim or her home area.

Despite this, Moyo was arrested on December 16 for breaching the order by entering within 200 metres of the victim’s home.

At the most recent hearing, a defence barrister described the breach as “potentially technical.”

Judge McSorley remanded Moyo in custody to appear again by video-link on January 12.