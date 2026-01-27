Fermanagh council facilities closed today due to storm

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has closed a large number of facilities today because of the stormy weather.

With a weather warning in place until midnight tonight, the council has advised people not to visit outdoor council facilities during the weather warning period.

The following Fermanagh and Omagh District Council facilities and open spaces will be closed today:

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail

Gortin Glens Forest Park (including scenic drive)

Lough Navar Forest Drive

Household Recycling Centres (due to risk of flying debris)

Forthill Park

Henry Street Dog Park

Killyfole Walk

North Fermanagh Valley Park

Arleston Dog Park

St Julian’s Park

Leisure Centres – Outdoor Facilities

Pitches & Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs)

A council spokesperson said: “There may be some delays in the reopening of these sites to enable safety inspections. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“Residents should continue to present their bins for collection as normal and should secure any outdoor objects on their property, such as garden furniture and trampolines, which may cause damage during high winds.

“All other Council services, buildings and facilities are scheduled to operate as normal during the weather warning.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council has also closed a range of facilities.

The following council facilities run by Mid Ulster District Council will be closed for the period of the warning:

– Ballyronan Caravan Park

– OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory – Davagh

– Dungannon Park, Café and Caravan Park

– Roundlake Caravan Park

– Hill of the O’Neill (Ranfurly House Remaining open)

– Pomeroy Forest Building

All recycling facilities and cemeteries in the Mid Ulster council area will also be closed today.

You can keep up to date with the Met Office weather warnings by visiting www.metoffice.gov.uk or download the Met Office App.

Further updates in relation to council services will be available on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website, www.fermanaghomagh.com and the council’s Facebook and X social media platforms.

Further information in relation to the weather warning and emergency contact numbers in operation is available from nidirect.