Fermanagh community mourns death of Wilma Swindle

The Fermanagh community has been saddened following the death of Wilma Swindle.

Formerly of Tattymacall Road, Lisbellaw, Wilma passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

“I am absolutely devastated to hear this awfully sad news, Wilma was one of the first friends I made when I moved to the area. Such a beautiful soul. May god rest her and keep her. Sincere condolences and sympathies to the whole family. Rest easy Wilma pet,” one mourner said.

Advertisement

Another added, “I’m lost for words. This is such a shock. Wilma was a lovely young woman. Sincere condolences and deepest sympathy’s to mark and all her family.” rh

A cherished daughter of the late Willie and Tessie, a much-loved partner of Mark and a beloved sister of Oliver, Gordon, Pearl, Jennifer and Roy. Also, a very special aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

Family home private until further notice.

Funeral arrangements to follow soon.