Fermanagh choir raises thousands for charity

Caritas, the small but dedicated local choir, has once again made a big impact in the community through its fundraising efforts.

Over the past year, the group has raised significant funds for three local charities—Women’s Aid, Catherine’s Journey, and the Enniskillen Foodbank—through their performances, including their popular Manor House event and Christmas concerts.

“Caritas has been running for 11 years now, we are a very small group of singers. We get together every Friday and we rehearse for shows,” member Roisin said.

“We have a big show in April and then we have our Christmas fundraising where we be out performing two or three times.

“We pick then two or three charities to raise money for each year.”

This year the choirs chosen charities were Women’s Aid, Catherine’s Journey and the Enniskillen Foodbank.

“Two charities were apart of our Manor House event and that was Catherine’s Journey and the food bank and we raised £1766.80 each,” Roisin explained.

“The Grann was phenomenal this year we raised for £2600 for women’s aid which is amazing.

“They are all very worthy charity’s and we were very happy to do it.”