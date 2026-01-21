Fermanagh businesses take SWAH fight to Stormont

FERMANAGH’S leading employers are taking their fight to save local hospital services directly to Stormont next week, warning that without proper healthcare provision the county’s economy, workforce and future growth are at risk.

Business leaders from across the county – representing thousands of workers – will travel to Stormont on Monday to demand the protection and restoration of services at the South West Acute Hospital.

Speaking ahead of the delegation, Fiacre O’Donnell, sustainability director at Encirc, said the issue was about duty of care and business survival.

Advertisement

“It is vital that the Department of Health recognises Fermanagh’s distinct rural health requirements and provides services adapted to meet them.

“Encirc is supporting this meeting because the future of the South West Acute Hospital is critical to our people and our region,” he said.

“As major employers, we have a duty of care to our staff. We are calling for the restoration of services alongside strategic investment to secure the hospital’s future and meet the needs of the communities it serves.”

The business-led delegation has been formed following months of coordination between companies across every sector of the local economy – from multinational manufacturers and construction firms to tourism providers and start-ups.

The event, titled ‘A Conversation on Rural Health and Wealth’, will examine how healthcare provision directly affects Fermanagh’s workforce, investment prospects and long-term economic stability.

Tourism operators have also warned that gaps in healthcare provision undermine confidence among visitors.

Terry McCartney, owner of Belmore Court and Motel, said, “Fermanagh traditionally attracts an older demographic. People come here to relax, and if something goes wrong, it’s vital that healthcare support is close at hand.

Advertisement

“This is not only about local people… it affects visitors and workers right across the county.”

Entrepreneurs say healthcare access is a deciding factor for jobs and investment.

Emma Weaver, founder of Mental Wealth International, said, “When people are considering jobs or setting up businesses, healthcare often comes up as a major factor, particularly in a rural area like Fermanagh.

“Ensuring the safety of employees and their families is paramount. As businesses here, it is our duty to step up and be part of the fight for SWAH.”

Companies taking part in the delegation include Encirc, LE Graphics, Carrickreagh Construction, Belmore Court and Motel, Mental Wealth International, Modern Tyres, FP McCann, Campbell Contracts and Pipe Crew.

Campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) welcomed the strong show of support from the business community.

“We are delighted that 53 of the largest employers in this area are standing behind the need for acute emergency surgical services here and now in SWAH,” a spokesperson said.