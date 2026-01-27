Fermanagh businesses call Stormont health talk success

BUSINESS leaders from Fermanagh have welcomed a successful and constructive engagement at Stormont on Monday at an event themed ‘Rural Health and Wealth.’

The meeting provided an opportunity for local business representatives to discuss key regional issues and priorities with MLAs from all parties.

The event at Parliament Buildings brought together 14 representatives from 53 Fermanagh and Tyrone businesses, collectively employing thousands and contributing millions to the local economy.

MP Pat Cullen was also in attendance, lending further support to the call for healthcare services that properly reflect the needs of a rural population.

During the session, Fiacre O’Donnell, Sustainability Director at Encirc, delivered a presentation clearly demonstrating the link between health provision and economic resilience.

He said, “This was a valuable and encouraging conversation with elected representatives from all parties. There was clear understanding that the future of the SWAH is inseparable from the future of our workforce and our economy.

“As major employers, we have a duty of care to our staff, and that means having access to safe, timely and local hospital services.

“We are calling for restored services and strategic investment that recognises all of Fermanagh’s distinct rural health needs.”

“We are asking all stakeholders to apply a rural lens to decision-making and to recognise that a one-size-fits-all approach to healthcare simply does not work for Fermanagh,” Mr O’ Donnell added.

“Investment must be strategic, not reactive, and shaped around the realities of a rural population.

“Crucially, this must be done in partnership, working with local communities, clinicians and businesses, to build a healthcare system that is genuinely fit for Fermanagh’s rurality, now and into the future.”