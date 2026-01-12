Fermanagh boss targets promotion to Division Two

Fermanagh manager Declan Bonner said his side have “plenty of learning still to do” as they prepare for the Allianz National Football League, following the conclusion of the Dr McKenna Cup.

The Erne men had some mixed results in the pre-season competition, beating Cavan in the opener only for the game to be declared ‘null and void’, before their defeat to Monaghan on Sunday.

Speaking after the defeat in Castleblaney on Sunday, Bonner was pleased with his side’s progress throughout the Dr McKenna Cup.

“We have had really good challenges in this year’s McKenna Cup that I have been very happy with,” Bonner told the ‘Herald.

“We played a Division Two team during the week in Cavan. We had a real good fight with a strong Monaghan team, we stayed competitive throughout and I felt we done a lot of good things.”

Fermanagh had held a 1-05 to 2-08 lead at the mid-way point of the second half against Monaghan, only for the Farney bench to turn the game in their favour late in the match.

Bonner feels his team will learn a lot from playing against top opposition.

“We have plenty of learning still to do, how to close out games and when to do the right thing when we are leading,” said the Fermanagh manager.

“We had the breeze but we started slowly and only really came into the first half for the final 10 minutes of the game.

“We showed plenty of intent in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but we didn’t put a squeeze on to go seven up and we just gave them too much space to hit two pointers at critical times of the game.”

With their focus now turning to the Allianz National Football League later this month, with a clash against Wexford first up, Bonner feels Fermanagh can challenge for a promotion place.

“It’s going to be a huge effort to get out of Division Three, but it’s a challenge we are going to look forward to,” the Erne boss said.

“Our aim is promotion and it’s a tough opener that I think might now be played in Ederney. We need to get at it from the very start and it’s a game that we are looking forward to.”

Bonner also hopes that his hand will be strengthened by the return of some players from injury.

“Wexford is our challenge now and it’s a game that we will not be taking lightly,” he said.

“The squad will hopefully get stronger and I am happy to see Shane McGullion getting a full game under his belt today [Sunday], while Ronan McCaffrey is on his way back to fitness.

“Oisin Smyth is about a month away, while Paul Breen had to pull out today late on with tissue damage.

“The intensity has been really good and a couple of key moments in a game can change the face of the game and that is something we are learning.

“Against a Division One team like Monaghan they can take you down very quickly. We are going to work hard now and focus on getting lads back and getting the boys ready for the Wexford game.”