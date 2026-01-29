Fermanagh and Omagh council weighs up China visit

THE CONNECTIONS between the local area and Huangshi in China could be set to strengthen further, with the Council considering sending a delegation to the city.

The delegation could be travelling some time between April and June, following an invitation from the Chinese Consulate.

The proposal follows a four-and-a-half-day visit to Huangshi in October last year by Council chair Barry McElduff, deputy chair Shirley Hawkes and chief executive Alison McCullough.

The visit formed part of the council’s Friendly Co-operative Cities Agreement with Huangshi, and was aimed at exploring opportunities in tourism, education and business investment.

At the Council’s January meeting, members agreed further information should be sought from the Chinese Consulate regarding the proposed itinerary and the potential economic benefits for the local district.

However, the prospect of another visit was criticised by UUP councillor Mark Ovens, who questioned whether the council was prioritising the right issues and whether such a trip would be of benefit to ratepayers.

“Too many basic services are still falling short bin collections are being missed week after week,” he said.

“Yet at this month’s meeting, instead of focusing on that, more time was spent discussing yet another possible trip to China in a few months’ time.

“This time, apparently, for six councillors and up to four council staff.

“This comes just months after a similar visit late last year that cost local ratepayers almost £5,500 but delivered no clear benefit to the area.

“Local people deserve better from the council than the distraction of repeat trips abroad, even if the Chinese Government does offer to pay for this one.”

The council has said the number of people who may form part of any delegation has not been determined.

Deputy chair Shirley Hawkes, who took part in the previous delegation to China, said the relationship with Huangshi was longstanding.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has a Friendly Co-operative Cities Agreement with Huangshi dating back to 2018,” she said.

“In April 2024, the Mayor of Huangshi visited the district to renew that agreement, and during the visit an invitation was extended for a council delegation to return to Huangshi in 2025.”

Cllr Hawkes added, “The recent visit strengthened the agreement, with particular focus on new opportunities for cooperation in tourism, trade and educational exchanges.”