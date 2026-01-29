ESRI Report Highlights North-South Inequality says MLA

MLA Jemma Dolan has responded to the latest Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report, which highlights stark economic disparities between the north and south of Ireland.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Ms Dolan said,

“The report shows the south outperforms the north across nearly all key indicators, including a 10% higher disposable income and longer life expectancy—men in the north live two years less, women 1.5 years less.

“Putting that into perspective, that means that people living in Ballyshannon could potentially live longer than those living in Belleek – two villages, just 9 minutes apart.

“The north continues to be disadvantaged, with limited fiscal powers and ties to a struggling UK economy holding us back. This is why greater fiscal devolution is urgently needed, and why cross-border collaboration—like in health services—must be expanded.”

The ESRI also notes shared priorities across the island, including housing, supporting businesses, public services, and decarbonisation. Ms Dolan said:

“Coordinated, all-island approaches work. We must replicate this across all areas of government to tackle inequality and deliver real improvements for people here.”