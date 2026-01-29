+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineESRI Report Highlights North-South Inequality says MLA
MLA, Jemma Dolan.

ESRI Report Highlights North-South Inequality says MLA

Posted: 9:00 am January 29, 2026

MLA Jemma Dolan has responded to the latest Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) report, which highlights stark economic disparities between the north and south of Ireland.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Ms Dolan said,

The report shows the south outperforms the north across nearly all key indicators, including a 10% higher disposable income and longer life expectancy—men in the north live two years less, women 1.5 years less.

Advertisement

“Putting that into perspective, that means that people living in Ballyshannon could potentially live longer than those living in Belleek – two villages, just 9 minutes apart.

“The north continues to be disadvantaged, with limited fiscal powers and ties to a struggling UK economy holding us backThis is why greater fiscal devolution is urgently needed, and why cross-border collaboration—like in health services—must be expanded.”

The ESRI also notes shared priorities across the island, including housing, supporting businesses, public services, and decarbonisation. Ms Dolan said:

 “Coordinated, all-island approaches work. We must replicate this across all areas of government to tackle inequality and deliver real improvements for people here.”

Related posts:

Rally star McShea ready for a big year
Premium SOAS welcomes expansion of elective surgery at SWAH John from Roslea connects past with present in new book
Premium
Posted: 9:00 am January 29, 2026
Top
Advertisement