NEW ROLE... Darron McLaughlin has been appointed as the new principal of the Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen.

Erne Integrated College principal’s New Year wishes

Posted: 4:32 pm January 2, 2026

Principal of Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, Darron McLaughlin, said, “In 2026 I hope that Fermanagh will provide new job opportunities to keep our students working and living locally, as well as attracting new families to the beautiful environment we are lucky to call home.

“I look forward to students from EIC being able to contribute to the cultural, artistic, and economic development within the county.

“In 2026 I would like to see Erne Integrated College students build upon their previous success and increase the A* grades at GCSE and A-Level. I hope that our investment in new subjects in the Post-16 curriculum continues to attract new students.

“I look forward to strengthening our links with the local community, charities and primary schools, and continuing to promote the Integrated ethos across Fermanagh.”

