Enniskillen sides share the spoils in F&W battle

By Jonathan Hogan

ROVERS and Galaxy shared the points at Devenish College after Codi Halligan’s early second-half penalty was later cancelled out by an own goal in a tightly contested all-Enniskillen Division Three clash.

Both sides arrived having lost their last three league games before Christmas and the opening exchanges reflected that.

Rovers enjoyed more of the ball, playing neatly out from the back, but struggled to turn possession into clear openings.

Galaxy were organised but found it difficult to retain the ball, most dangerous when going long on the counter.

Barry McCann beat the Rovers keeper in the first half but saw his effort cleared off the line by Jarlath Flanagan, while Eoin Donnelly and Francis Hynes caused problems down the flanks.

The breakthrough came three minutes after the restart. Galaxy failed to clear their lines and Donal McManus was penalised for a trip inside the box.

Halligan, having been the one felled, stepped up and struck a fine penalty into the top corner to put Rovers ahead.

That goal sparked a response. Galaxy made three changes — Gerald Houston, Paul Crane and Byron McNern all introduced — and the visitors began to gain a stronger foothold in midfield, forcing Rovers deeper.

The equaliser arrived on 68 minutes when a corner was kept alive by McNern at the back post and turned, unfortunately, into his own net by Cillian Carty.

Galaxy pressed on and created further chances.

McCann was sent straight through after a ball over the top from McManus but dragged his effort wide, while Ryan Willicombe missed a good opportunity at the back post from a McCann free kick, the angle proving too tight.

The draw leaves Rovers on eight points from 13 games, with Galaxy on seven from 10 matches, both sitting above Lisnarick.

Rovers’ manager Kyle Carruthers felt the home side had enough on the day to take more from the contest.

“We were disappointed not to get the three points, as some of the football we played was brilliant,” he said.

“However, that’s what happens if you don’t take your chances.”

Galaxy manager Damien Love, meanwhile, was content overall and felt his side showed a positive response after falling behind.

“There’s no question it was a penalty, and he finished it well, but I was pleased with the reaction to going a goal down,” he said.

“I had a lot of boys for the first time this season, so from that respect I was pleased. When we made the changes, it transformed the midfield and we did create.

“Overall, I’d have taken a 1–1. We had two great opportunities, but they would be disappointed too after playing some good football in the first half.

“I’m happy considering the players we’ve to bring back into the group. We had eight missing on Saturday, and I’d like to think we’ll have five or six back for the run-in. We have two away and four at home, so we’ll be looking to finish strong.”