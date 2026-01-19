Enniskillen Royal boys book their place in last four

Medallion Shield Quarter-Final

Enniskillen Royal 7

Grosvenor Grammar 3

Advertisement

ENNISKILLEN Royal Grammar School’s Medallion side booked their place in the Medallion Shield quarter-finals for the first time in eight years with a hard-fought 7-3 victory over Grosvenor Grammar School.

Enniskillen Royal started brightly, piling early pressure on the Grosvenor defence and playing much of the opening exchanges in opposition territory.

Despite multiple promising platforms, handling errors and strong Grosvenor resistance meant the scoreboard remained untouched.

The deadlock was finally broken in spectacular fashion with ERGS attacking from their own half. Fly-half William Armstrong spotted space wide and delivered a pinpoint cross-field kick.

Winger Lester Wei gathered at full pace, using sharp footwork to beat the final defender before racing clear to score under the posts. The conversion was added, giving Enniskillen a 7-0 lead.

However, control began to slip as the match wore on.

Difficulties at the set piece allowed Grosvenor to grow into the contest, and a series of penalties conceded by Enniskillen gifted the Belfast side territory and momentum.

Advertisement

Their big forward pack went to work, repeatedly using their strong maul and carrying hard around the fringes.

Persistent Enniskillen Royal ill-discipline offered Grosvenor an easy shot at goal, which they slotted to close the gap to 7-3 entering the final quarter.

What followed was a defensive stand of real grit and character. Grosvenor camped on the ERGS try line, launching wave after wave of heavy carries.

The Enniskillen boys met each one with determined, committed tackling, repelling mauls, disrupting rucks, and refusing to yield an inch, as they held out for an important victory.

The 7-3 victory sends Enniskillen Royal into their first Medallion Shield quarter-final in nearly a decade, sparking scenes of relief and delight from players and supporters alike.