Enniskillen road blocked by fallen trees, say PSNI

POLICE say the Snowhill Road in Enniskillen is blocked by fallen trees.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Rain and strong winds, following the Met Office’s Amber weather warning over Storm Chandra, are resulting in a number of flooded roads and fallen trees in a number of areas.

“When driving, reduce your speed due to the possibility of surface water and avoid driving through flood water.

“Please adhere to any temporary road signs or lights put in place to keep you and other road users safe.”