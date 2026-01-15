+44 (0)28 6632 2066
David McCann's film is now available to watch on YouTube.

Enniskillen man releases film about independence war

Posted: 7:00 am January 15, 2026

A SHORT film produced by Enniskillen filmmaker David McCann reached a wider audience recently with its release on YouTube.

The Green Fella, McCann’s second short film, was uploaded to the video-sharing platform on Sunday night, January 11, at 9pm.

The film was originally made in 2020 and marked another step in the local filmmaker’s creative work.

The Green Fella follows the story of the Royal Irish Constabulary during the Irish War of Independence.

As the Irish War of Independence intensifies, Sergeant Collins’ once quiet south-Ulster district cannot help but be drawn into the conflict.

