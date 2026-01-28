Enniskillen man jailed for assaulting police

AN ENNISKILLEN man has been jailed for nine months after a series of offences which saw six police officers injured.

Appearing from custody to Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday was 23-year-old Daniel Rodgers previously of Derrin Road.

He faced four sets of charges dating between August 12 and September 3 of last year, which includes two thefts, two criminal damages, one resisting police, possession of a blade in public and six assaults on police.

The court heard that Rodgers, just four days after achieving bail for a matter before the Crown Court, was causing a disturbance on a bus in Dungannon on August 12.

Translink staff called police after the drunken defendant refused to get off the bus.

Police attempted to arrest Rodgers when he kicked out, swinging his fists and arms at the officers and spitting in their faces.

He also tried to bite the arm of one of the officers.

He was then placed in the back of the police car however he spat in the eyes of the driver and a cell van was ordered.

In the cell-van Rodgers repeatedly head-butted the walls and spat in the van.

The officers suffered injuries, including scratches and bruising.

After receiving High Court bail, Rodgers then stole a 70cl bottle of Jamison from a Spar shop on September 2.

He returned the following day with a woman and stole another bottle of Jamison, along with a bottle of vodka.

Police later located the Enniskillen man who lashed out during his arrest and damaged the glasses of one of the officers.

Rodgers was also charged with possession of a knife in public dating back to February 15, 2025.

Defence counsel Steffan Rafferty explained that from an early stage in proceedings Rodgers had intended to plead guilty for all offences, adding that this spared any witnesses from testifying to the court.

He said that the 23-year-old had shown ‘genuine remorse and regret’ for his actions and was ‘keen to put them behind him’.

Mr Rafferty also noted that Rodgers had served a total of 10 months on remand for these offences with a three week break of liberty in-between.

District judge Alana McSorley said that there was ‘no question’ that this was a ‘disgraceful show of extreme violence’.

She noted that Rodgers had a ‘high likelihood’ of reoffending, noting that the offences were committed whilst on bail for Crown Court matters.

In sentencing Judge McSorley imposed a total sentence of nine months immediate imprisonment, with an added 2 month sentence suspended for 12 months.

A request for compensation was refused due to Rodgers having no income whilst on remand.

Following the sentencing, Mr Rafferty announced Rodger’s intention to appeal the sentence imposed by the court.

Whilst bail for appeal was formally refused, the appeal was lodged.