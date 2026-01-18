Enniskillen man charged with child sexual communication

A full file is to be compiled by police investigating the case of a sixty-seven-year-old man accused of attempted child sexual communication which dates back over two years.

Ronald John Swoish from Ann Street, Enniskillen is accused of attempting to have a female child make a sexual communication for his own gratification on dates between May 8 and 18 2023.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case previously told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed during the short hearing where Swoish spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charge.

District Judge Alana McSorley enquired why the accused was police-bailed for so long before being charged to court.

The officer explained the original issue was examination of a mobile phone and currently transcripts of interviews remain outstanding.

The defence confirmed the Swoish was first interviewed over two years ago and has been on bail for a significant period without issue.

At the most recent sitting a prosecuting lawyer explained a number of matters remain outstanding and a full file is to be compiled by police which is due to be supplied in eight weeks.

Judge McSorley remanded the accused on £500 bail to attend court again on March 23.