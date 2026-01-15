Enniskillen greenway plan misses out on funding again

THE long-planned Enniskillen to Sligo greenway has once again missed out on the chance for major funding.

The Stormont Executive has confirmed it was granting over £1 million to three council areas to deliver active travel projects such as greenways.

It did not include the much anticipated local project.

Branded the ‘Marble Arch Greenway’, the proposed 75km walking and cycling route will follow the route of the former the Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) railway line.

With funding from the Dublin government, including from the Shared Island Fund, work has been progressing on the southern side of the route in recent years.

Planning processes have been continuing on both sides of the border over the past year, with hundreds of people turning out to public consultation meetings, however without funding work will not be able to begin on the Fermanagh side.

Brendan McKenna from Leitrim County Council, senior executive engineer to the project, previously praised local residents for their engagement with the project.

“We thank everyone for their input which is directly helping the design team understand how people live and work the land, how they would use the greenway to link with neighbours, wildlife and safely walk and cycle in their local area,” said Mr McKenna.

He also recognised that the route for the proposed greenway could be widened, following negotiations with local land owners.

“Other factors we need to consider are ecology and environmental elements, gradient, water courses and flood risk, impact on farmland, traffic and road crossings,” explained the senior executive engineer to the project.

“We continue to work with all stakeholders to produce a route option as we work towards planning submissions.”

Although the Enniskillen to Sligo greenway missed out in the recent funding allocation from Stormont, Minister Kimmins said she recognised the importance of developing ‘cleaner and greener connections.’

“I want to focus on delivering positive change for people, the economy and the environment which will build the foundations for a better future,” she said.

“By working together, we can create cleaner and greener connections that are aligned with regional needs and priorities.

“Creating spaces that encourage people to consider walking, wheeling and cycling for their shorter journeys is not just good for the environment, but is also beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing.”