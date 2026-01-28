Enniskillen dad defies diagnosis to take on fundraiser

ENNISKILLEN father-of-two Andrew McManus is taking on a seven-month, seven-mountain challenge to raise funds for Parkinson’s Support.

The 42-year-old was diagnosed earlier this year with young-onset Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition affecting movement, balance, and coordination.

Determined to prove that life doesn’t stop with the diagnosis, Andrew plans to climb one of Ireland’s most prominent mountain ranges each month.

The challenge kicks off on March 21 in Kerry with the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks and will continue with climbs in the Mourne Mountains.

He will also take on the Twelve Bens, Ox Mountains, Nephin Begs, Galtee Mountains, Comeragh Mountains, and concludes with the Seven Sisters in Donegal on September 5.

Andrew will be joined on some of the climbs by his family and friends.

“What started as a personal challenge to prove I was capable has grown into something much bigger,” he said.

“I want to show that being diagnosed with Parkinson’s at my age doesn’t mean life is over.

“You can still do the things you love – there may be limitations, but you can still live a full life and enjoy it.”

In preparation, Andrew plans to climb Cuilcagh several times and keep up his gym work.

His fundraising target is £2,000, and he is grateful for the support of his wife, family, and friends.

“I’m confident I can complete it,” he added.

Since being diagnosed in 2024, Andrew has been on a mission to raise awareness of Parkinson’s in younger people, and to lift the stigma sometimes associated with it.

Speaking to the ‘Herald in October he said, “I want to lift the shame and make others feel less alone.

“People don’t realise that young people can get Parkinson’s.”

A fundraising evening will also be held with a quiz night at JT Ryan’s in Enniskillen on February 27, to help support his 7 Summits Challenge.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/andys-7-summits-for-parkinsons