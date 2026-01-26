Enniskillen convent set to close after 170 years

It has been announced that the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Enniskillen is to be close, after 170 years at the heart of the town.

In a statement issued this morning (Monday), a spokesperson for the Sisters of Mercy said: “On Friday evening, 23rd January 2026, at a gathering of all the Sisters of Mercy who live in Enniskillen and the wider Erne Valley Cluster, the Branch Leadership Team shared the news that the Convent of Mercy, Belmore Street will be closing.

“The members of the staff who have been supporting and caring for the resident Sisters were also informed of the planned closure.

“The sustainability of the aging community in the large Convent building has been challenging and it will take a little time to find appropriate accommodation for our Sisters. The branch team is aware of the affection and esteem in which the Convent is held by the people of the parish and town of Enniskillen. This news will not only sadden the Sisters of the Northern Branch, but also the generations of people from the town who have had association with the community of Sisters at Belmore Street over many years.

“It is particularly poignant that the decision to close the Convent has come in this anniversary year. It was on 27th May 1856 (170 years ago) that the first five Mercy Sisters came to the town of Enniskillen in response to an invitation from the Most Reverend Dr McNally, Bishop of Clogher. Thankfully there are still a number of Mercy Sisters who live in, or close to the town.

“When a time of the actual closure is known, this historic moment will be marked appropriately.”