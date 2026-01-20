Durkin nets hat-trick in Enniskillen Rovers victory

F&W Division Three

Lisnarick 3

Enniskillen Rovers 5

By Mark McGoldrick

A HAT-TRICK from Patrick Durkin helped Enniskillen Rovers to a big win over Lisnarick, who continue to struggle to find form in the F&W Division Three.

Derrygonnelly’s Durkin showed his clinical nature by netting three goals for the Enniskillen side in their win in an eight goal thriller at Byrne Park on Saturday.

Two other goals, including a penalty from captain Codi Halligan and Jamie Marshall, helped Rovers to a big win as they aim to build on their solid performance.

Enniskillen Rovers manager Kyle Carruthers was pleased with how his side “controlled” possession and the game against their opponents on Saturday.

“In the first half, we controlled a lot of the play but got caught on the counter. We pulled one back from a well worked free kick from Codi [Halligan] finished off by [Jamie] Marshall at the back post,” he said.

“Again, we found ourselves going into the break 2-1 after being out worked by a resilient Lisnarick side.”

Despite trailing at the break, Rovers produced a strong second half, scoring four goals to turn the tables on their opponents, taking all three points from the game.

“We started the second half, continuing to press and found success when Codi was taken down in the box. Codi converted the bottom corner,” Carruthers said.

“From then, we lifted the intensity and started to find pockets of space in behind, with Paddy Durkin having great success down the left, completing his hat-trick within eight minutes.

“We continued pressing but got caught on the break from a Lisnarick counter.”

Carruthers was pleased with how his side finished the game against their opponents.

“We finished the game strong with several chances passed up and felt we should’ve had a penalty when Codi was taken down in the box. It was a positive result against a battling Lisnarick side.”