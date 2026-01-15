Derrylin school warns its pupils about ‘online scam’

A FERMANAGH school has warned its students and parents about a ‘worrying online scam’ that is currently targeting young people in the area.

St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin is the latest organisation to voice its concern over online scams, which include AI-generated ‘sexual images’, which have reportedly been used in a blackmail attempts.

In a statement, the Fermanagh school offered some advice and a warning to its students.

Advertisement

“A current online scam is targeting young people,” it stated.

“This may involve AI-generated images or videos being used to blackmail or threaten young people for money,” the statement from the school read.

They added students are ‘not alone’, adding that ‘help is available’ to anyone that has been affected.

“We have been made aware of a worrying online scam currently targeting young people,” added the school statement.

“This involves the use of AI-generated images or videos which are then used to blackmail young people for money.

“We strongly encourage parents and guardians to take time to read the guidance below and to have an open, supportive conversation with your children about staying safe online.

“A recent incident reported locally highlights the importance of speaking up and seeking help early.

Advertisement

“With the right knowledge and support, these situations can be dealt with effectively. No young person should ever feel alone or at fault.”

As reported by our colleagues at the Tyrone Herald, a number of sports clubs in the area, including Omagh St Enda’s and Strathroy Harps, have voiced their concerns over the reported online scams.

On a wider front, the UK Technology Secretary, Liz Kendall, called on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address concerns over its AI chatbot ‘Grok’.

It has emerged that the chatbot has reportedly been used to create non-consensual sexualised images of women and girls.