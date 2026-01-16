Derrylin community mourns devoted father Mark Flanagan

THE LATE Mark Flanagan has been remembered as a loving and devoted father of four, as the Derrylin community mourns his unexpected passing.

Formerly of Derryhooly Road, Derrylin, he passed away this week, January 13.

Mr Flanagan and his family were members of the Teemore Shamrocks GAA club and they shared their own message.

“It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of Mark Flanagan, who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

“The club would like to send our heartfelt sympathy & condolences to his wife Annemarie, our Children’s officer, his children Abbie, Sean, Ellie & Lucy, his mother Eileen, brother Gareth, extended family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement read.

“Mark was as active member of Teemore Shamrocks and helped out regularly, attending the different training sessions, matches and events.

“During our fundraising draw last year Mark was a brilliant seller, even after a long day’s work; doing whatever he could to give back to the club he supported so well.”

A wave of tributes was also paid to Mr Flanagan online where he was remembered as a hard worker and a gentleman.

One tribute read, “Heart-breaking, mark was a pure gentleman. Fond memories of Mark and always a great laugh.”

“Mark was always up for the craic and a great worker – like his late dad. RIP with you Dad now Mark…your work is done,” another tribute read.

Another mourner said, “Deepest sympathy to marks wife his family mum and siblings at this very sad time mark rip was a gentleman whom myself and Michael knew through his work and will be so sadly missed may his sweet soul rest in peace.”

He is survived by his wife Annemarie (née Mohan) and his cherished children Abbie, Sean, Ellie and Lucy, his mother Eileen, brother Gareth (Fiona) and extended family circle.

He is predeceased by his father Eamon RIP.

Following his Requiem Mass this Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Teemore, he will be interred in the adjoining cemetery.